69% of New Yorkers will definitely or probably get COVID-19 vaccine, Siena poll finds

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena College research poll found that 69% of New Yorkers say they will definitely or probably get an FDA-approved Coronavirus vaccine.

74% of those who say they will definitely or probably get the vaccine are Democrats, and 65% are Republicans. One-quarter of New Yorkers say they will probably not or definitely not get the vaccine.

The results of the poll are found by a “representative sample,” or a snapshot that represents the demographics of the state. According to pollsters, it has a 4.1% margin of error.

The poll found that New Yorkers believe addressing the pandemic should be the top priority for the state Legislature when the 2021 session begins in Albany.

“Jobs, helping businesses succeed, dealing with racial inequality, creating jobs, improving healthcare—all had support among a small group as the top priority, or top two priorities for Albany to deal with,” said Steven Greenberg, Siena pollster, “but far and away, pandemic [was] number one.”

The poll canvassed other topics, including favorability toward politicians.