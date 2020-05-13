$7.4 billion in unemployment benefits paid to unemployed workers in NYS during pandemic

(WIVB)–Today officials with the New York Department of Labor gave an update on where the state is at numbers wise during the pandemic.

Specifically, they addressed the number of people unemployed and what’s being paid to those who need it.

Officials say as it stands, 33.5 million people in the entire nation are unemployed.

1.8 million of those people are in New York State, and 1 million more people have filed for unemployment in the state during this pandemic than in all of 2019.

That being said, officials tell us New York is able to process cases and pay more people here than in other states.

$7.4 billion in unemployment benefits has been paid to unemployed workers in New York State during this pandemic.