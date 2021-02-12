$87M available for rail, port infrastructure improvements statewide

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo announced that $87 million in state and federal funding is available for rail and port projects. The Governor anticipates this funding will enhance New York State’s position as a global destination for commerce.

Through investments in rail and port-related facilities, New York continues to experience growth in privately-owned and operated freight intermodal facilities statewide, including the Selkirk Yard in the Capital Region, the Bison Yard in the western New York Region, and the Dewitt Yard in the central New York region.

“Our statewide and regional economies depend on having a reliable and resilient transportation network to support commercial activities,” Governor Cuomo said. “These targeted investments allow us to modernize our state’s aging rail and port infrastructure, helping to spur economic growth and ensure we remain competitive in today’s global economy.”

Projects funded through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, will be selected through a competitive process and rated based on established criteria that include a benefit cost analysis, adherence to regional economic development plans, compatibility with other private and public investments and actions that enhance resilience and reduce climate risk.

Eligible project activities include:

Track and bridge rehabilitation

Yard, terminal and siding construction

Elimination of clearance obstructions

Wharf, dock and bulkhead construction and reconstruction

Dredging

At-grade crossing railroad crossing resurfacing

Material handling equipment storage facilities

Other projects that enhance economic competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The New York State Department of Transportation will be accepting application forms for this funding through April 22. Program guidance and application materials may be found on the DOT’s website.