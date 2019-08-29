9/11 memorial defaced in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (via WROC) — Police in Geneva, Ontario County, say someone spray painted over a memorial for 9/11 first responders.

A 9/11 first responder, Andrew Stromfeld, who worked at Ground Zero, said that it’s difficult to hear things like this.

“It brings it all back to us when more attention is played onto it by people doing damaging things, saying damaging things, it makes it a lot harder,” said Stromfeld.

The thing people can’t seem to wrap their heads around is why someone would want to vandalize a 9/11 memorial.

“Sometimes it might not be about their feelings but what they don’t take into consideration is what about the people that the monument means,” said Stromfeld.

Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers said no matter what the reason was, they won’t stop until they find who did it.

“To see something like that is really tough because you know those people you see those people everyone day the firefighters the police officers EMTs all those first responders and to have the work that they do be treated that way is sort of unfortunate,” said Blowers.