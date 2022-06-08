(WIVB) – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy announced Wednesday that nine businesses were certified by the office’s Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development.

The nine companies include Orange County Disposal, VasCoUSA, Travani Construction, OPSEC Construction, EMS Training, WaceTalk, Outcast Growers, Harmer Structural, and Lifeforce Services.

The Division of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Development was created in May 2014 with the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act.

The act encourages participation of service-disabled veteran-owned businesses in New York State through public works, commodities, services, and technology to advance economic development in the state.