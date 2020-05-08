9-year-old boy abducted in Saratoga County

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police in Saratoga County have issued an AMBER Alert regarding a child abduction.

Police say Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was taken from Tallow Wood Dr. in Clifton Park on Friday around 1 a.m.

Oliveira is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 100 pounds and stands at about 4’8″.

Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, is suspected of abducting him. He is six feet tall, about 190 pounds, and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Nivaldo was last seen traveling on the same road as the abduction site.

Police believe the boy is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call police at (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.