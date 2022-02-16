A New York State Firefighter Shortage Looms

(WETM) — The Thurston Fire Company in Campbell, N.Y. is looking for volunteer firefighters, and according to officials, there is a shortage of workers statewide.

In addition to the shortage, COVID hasn’t helped resolve the problem either, and John D’alessandro with the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York said the pandemic has presented a unique challenge.

“The real problem is, that while you’re trying to bring new people in the front door, you’re losing people out the back door,” said D’alessandro. “You know, existing, current firefighters, we’re getting older, we age out, and we can no longer sort of, do all the responsibilities that a department needs,” he added.

D’alessandro said he would encourage anyone who is curious about doing this work to stop by your local volunteer fire department, particularly on a day or night when they’re actually doing something, be it a class or hands-on training.