AAA: Average prices of gas in NY, US remain unchanged for 2 weeks

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — For two weeks, AAA says the average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, hasn’t changed.

Nationally, the average has been sitting at $2.18, while New York’s is still $2.26. One year ago, those prices were $2.66 and $2.85, respectively.

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Batavia are all seeing lower prices than they did last week.

  • Batavia – $2.22 (down two cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.18 (down two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.22 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.30 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

If the demand for gas keeps dropping, prices could keep getting lower, too.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss