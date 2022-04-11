BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of a gallon of gas is down to $4.11. New York’s average is down, too, but it’s still higher than the U.S. average, AAA reports.

In this state, the average price dropped seven cents to $4.22 per gallon.

Comparing these prices to 2021, there’s still a long way to go if New York, or the U.S. in general, hopes to find relief at the pump. At this time last year, the national average was $2.86 per gallon while New York’s was $2.89.

Here’s what prices look like across upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.28 (down 4 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.28 (down 5 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.17 (down 4 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.21 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.30 (down 5 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.24 (down 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.25 (down 3 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.28 (down 4 cents from last week

“Although supply and demand factors would have typically supported elevated pump prices, the fluctuating price of oil continues to be the main factor influencing pump prices,” AAA says. “Pump prices will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.”