AAA: Hurricane Ida impacts this week’s gas prices

(WIVB) — There weren’t many changes in this week’s gas prices, compared to last week’s.

The U.S. average for a gallon of gas went down one cent, while New York’s went up by one.

U.S. average: $3.15 ($2.23 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.23 ($2.30 in 2020)

In Buffalo and Batavia, the average price has gone up two cents. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.24 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.16 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (up two cents since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

“Gas prices began to fluctuate over the weekend due to Hurricane Ida impacting the Gulf Coast, though mostly in states in the storm’s path. A storm like this typically causes an increase in fuel purchases in the market and a slowdown in production due to oil refinery shutdowns. Spikes in pump price due to the effects of the storm tend to be brief but dramatic. Furthermore, the upcoming Labor Day weekend holiday travel could push prices up based on demand.” AAA