AAA reminds drivers to obey Move Over Law

(WIVB) — This week, AAA is urging drivers to slow down when approaching traffic incidents.

That’s because it’s Crash Responder Safety Week. It’s all an effort to protect first responders at accident scenes.

AAA is reminding drivers of the Move Over Law, which requires all drivers to move over one lane when passing an emergency vehicle, tow truck or road maintenance vehicle with flashing lights on the roadside.

A survey done by AAA found that nearly 25 percent of drivers are unaware of this law.