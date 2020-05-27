AAA study shows jump in fatal crashes involving teen drivers during summers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 100 Deadliest Days have begun.

AAA says that between Memorial Day and Labor Day, fatal crashes involving teenagers dramatically increase.

In New York, during this annual time period between 2008 and 2018, 222 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers.

During those same years, the number of people killed outside the 100 Deadliest Days added up to 382.

“The last decade of crash data shows that teens continue to be over-represented in crashes and summertime marks an increase of fatal crashes for this age group,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Our data analysis has found that for every mile driven, new teen drivers, ages 16-17 years old, are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”

AAA says nearly three-quarters of teen drivers (16-18) admitted to having engaged in one of the following dangerous activities in the past 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

Texting (35%)

Red-light running (32%)

Aggressive driving (31%)

Drowsy driving (25%)

Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

