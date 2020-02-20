Acting ICE Director intensely challenges Green Light Law

TROY, N.Y. (video via NEWS10) — Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence spoke sternly Thursday at Rensselaer County Jail near Albany.

Albence is prominent among federal voices pushing for changes to the state’s Green Light Law. The measure blocks sheriff’s offices from sharing data from the Department of Motor Vehicles with federal agencies.

Supporters of the law say that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE already have access to DMV records through warrants in criminal cases. They do not need unfettered access to New Yorkers’ data, they say.

Albence countered that this law is “purely for political purposes” as his voice rose.

“This policy, plain and simple, which restricts access to vital information is going to get ICE and prison officers hurt,” Albence said.

“All we want, and what we need, is access to the same information that we get from every other state, and up until two months ago, from this state as well. We need this information to do our jobs,” said Albence, referring to claims the law protects information about non-citizens.

Chants of “Abolish ICE” from protesters outside could faintly be heard as Albence took the podium. He later referenced the protesters by saying they had bought into “a false narrative.”