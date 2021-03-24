Advocates for those with disabilities call on NY lawmakers to reverse cuts to support programs

(WIVB) — New York’s non-profit community is calling on state lawmakers to not make any cuts to programs that support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They held a virtual rally Wednesday, this sector provides critical care and employs thousands of New Yorkers.

They want to make sure budget cuts in Albany are reversed and restored.

State senator John Mannion was on the call, he’s the chairman of the standing committee on disabilities in New York State.

Senator Mannion wants advocates to keep pushing for proper funding.

“We are going to restore the cuts and we are going to make sure the investment in our future is absolutely made. I appreciate everyone’s efforts in this fight. I thank you for having me here today and let’s keep pushing,” said Mannion.

The New York Disability Advocates is a statewide coalition that represents more than 300 non-profit agencies and supports more than 140-thousand people statewide that battle intellectual and developmental disabilities.