AG James secures $4.4 million in refunds for those who bought tickets to events canceled by COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is making sure people get their money back after buying tickets for events that got canceled due to COVID-19.

On Friday morning, James announced an agreement with Vivid Seats subsidiary Ticket Fulfillment Services (TFS) and five ticket resale websites that failed to provide legally-mandated refunds.

MORE | Read the agreement here.

State law says companies that facilitate ticket resales must guarantee refunds for canceled events. But the Attorney General says that more than 11,000 customers didn’t get what they were owed.

Overall, roughly $4.4 million in refunds were denied.

“As New Yorkers were suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, TFS and its affiliates illegally denied refunds to thousands of consumers for events that were canceled — all while pocketing millions of dollars in the process,” James says.

Going forward, the event cancellation process of TFS and its affiliates will be different, James says.

“If an event is canceled, consumers can rest assured that they will have a right to a refund,” she said.

In order to get a refund, James says customers can contact the customer support part of the website where they bought their tickets.