FILE – New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. James dismissed criticism on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the bombshell report from her office that detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, saying the former governor has “never taken responsibility for his own conduct.” (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday she was dropping out of the race for governor, saying she will instead run for re-election to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” Attorney General Letitia James

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

The attorney general only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.