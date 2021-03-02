AG moves forward in search for independent law firm for Cuomo allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A third woman has come forward, accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of harassment. This latest accusation comes as New York State Attorney General Letitia James is working to pick a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the governor’s alleged conduct.

In a legal sense, the AG now has pretty broad authority to deputize an attorney to look into these allegations, including the one made late yesterday, on her office’s behalf.

The AG was sent a letter Monday from special counsel to Cuomo, Beth Garvey. It’s an official referral letter. It stipulates that when the investigation is over, the findings will be published.

The Governor’s office has not said anything since the third allegation against him came down late Monday. But on Sunday, after the first two allegations were made, his office released a statement saying he understands some of his comments may have made people feel ways he never intended. He apologized saying that some things he said have been interpreted as unwanted flirtation.

One of the women accusing him of sexual harassment, Charlotte Bennett, released a statement shooting that down.

“The Governor has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior. As we know, abusers – particularly those with tremendous amounts of power – are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences,” said Bennnett.

The question waking up here in Albany on Tuesday, will we hear from Governor Cuomo? While several statements from his office have been sent in recent days, he has not taken questions from the media since last Monday.