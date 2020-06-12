Breaking News
Agricultural workers discuss whether federal government has helped them enough during outbreak

Around New York State

by: News 4 Staff

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Businesses across the nation are hurting from the pandemic and farmers have been hit especially hard.

State leaders heard from people working in agriculture today about how the outbreak has affected their bottom line, and whether the federal government has helped them enough.

The owner of Bittner/Singer Orchard in Newfane spoke about the help he’s gotten through the Paycheck Protection Program.

“So, PPP is actually a big lifesaver for me. It’s a big deal, especially on a farm we still got the same number of people working last year and the year before. So we have a payroll. So PPP works pretty well for us,” Jim Bitter said.

Small businesses have five years to repay any money.

