Gov. Cuomo: NY has total of 76 coronavirus cases, 2 new ones north of Albany

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that there are 21 new cases of coronavirus in New York state, and 76 total, with the majority downstate in the greater New York City area. Ten people are hospitalized, Cuomo said.

I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of #Coronavirus.



We will continue to provide updates to New Yorkers.



For more information on #COVID19, visit:https://t.co/u23HkuJln1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

However, Cuomo said there are two positive cases in upstate New York. Both are in Saratoga County, north of Albany.

Cuomo said the cases are that of a 57-year-old pharmacist and a 52-year-old woman who was in contact with a person from Pennsylvania at a conference in Miami.

Cuomo said that 57 of the positive cases now stem from an attorney in Westchester County.

While stressing that the more tests are conducted, the more positive cases will be identified, Cuomo offered this advice when asked about if events like sports should be canceled:

“If you are a senior citizen or immuno-compromised, I would think seriously about attending a large gathering now,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Overall, Cuomo said it is a very contagious virus, but the concern from the public overall should remain low, as he said 80 percent of the cases will clear up.