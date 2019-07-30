Emaciated horse named Skye amazes rescuers with her will to live

HALCOTT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A severely malnourished horse rescued from extremely poor living conditions at a location in Greene County, near the Catskills, is expected to make a full recovery.

The horse, named Skye, was allegedly abandoned in a barn without food or water. The Humane Society says Skye was found with two serious injuries to her rear legs, one of which had gone untreated for so long it had grown to the size of a basketball.

Arrested was 73-year-old William Hraznek on one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. If found guilty, Hraznek could face up to one year in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

“It’s amazing that Skye survived this hot weather period, considering the average horse will drink 10 to 20 gallons of water each day. Her survival demonstrates what a fighter she is. She has an incredible will to live,” said CGHS/SPCA President/Cruelty Investigator Ron Perez.

Skye has been transferred to a foster home where an equine veterinarian is taking care of her. She will need surgery for her injuries, and the costs of the surgery are estimated at $3,000 – $4,000.