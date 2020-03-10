173 coronavirus cases in New York state says Gov. Cuomo, all new cases are downstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there are 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state, with no new cases in upstate New York.

The total confirmed cases now number 173, and all 31 new cases are in New York City (17), Westchester County (10), Nassau County (2) and Rockland County (2).

Westchester County is where an attorney was traced back to as spreading it to others.

“New Rochelle at this point is probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases and it is a significant issue for us,” said Cuomo, D-New York.