Governor Hochul to make big staffing changes Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Governor Hochul will be making some big changes to her staff Thursday.
The governor’s office announced Wednesday any state employee who was named in the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment report will be removed from her staff.
The August report by the New York attorney general’s office found the former governor sexually harassed multiple state employees and women outside his administration.
