ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul has created a new statewide position, as Kimberly Hill will be the State’s first Chief Disability Officer.

Hill will make sure the State is in line with the American Disabilities Act. She will also work to ensure all State policies and programs meet the needs of New Yorkers with disabilities.

Before becoming the Chief Disability Officer, Hill worked for the State Assembly’s “People with Disabilities” committee.