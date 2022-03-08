ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of state senators are the talk of the capitol tonight, after posing for pictures in front of a banner comparing climate change to the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Although both deny actually knowing what was on the banner they were holding and standing behind, video circulating on social media shows otherwise.

The video above includes a clip, which shows Senators Rachel May, of Syracuse, and Robert Jackson, of Northern Manhattan, holding and standing behind a banner that read, “Wake Up America, 2050 is Too Late” and featured a plane labeled “Climate Change” heading for what appears to be the twin towers.

May has since apologized and said she didn’t know what was on the banner. Jackson said the same.

In footage provided to News 4, Jackson is seen holding a megaphone, pointing and shouting the words on the banner to the crowd. In response, environmental group New York Renews tweeted an apology, saying the organization did not invite or sanction the banner, told the holder to leave and condemned the use of the 9/11 imagery.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt of North Tonawanda has doubts they didn’t know what was on the banner, as he criticized May in particular.

“I find that hard to fathom. I’ve done this for many years. I’ve never stood in front of a banner that I didn’t know what it said, with a big smile on my face,” he said. “But she did. So we are to believe that a New York State senator stood in front of a banner, posed, smiled and had no idea what it said? Which should be frightening enough to the people of Syracuse. Or she’s lying.”

Sen. Jackson went on to say, “The only time I saw the banner in its entirety was on Ortt’s social media post.”