ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County will be hosting a ceremony to honor veterans for their service. It will be held at 10 a.m. in Crossgates Mall on June 14, which is Flag Day.

Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy will recognize two exceptional residents who bravely served the country. The honorees will be James Gaige and Elmo Kearsing.

Gaige served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th class E4, and also served in the Navy Seabees Reserves as a BUC Builder Chief E7. He’s been an active member of the American Legion Post 977 for 48 years and a 14-year member of the VFW Post 9062.

Kearsing served in the United States Navy Reserve as a Lithographer third class on the USS Tanner AGS15, a geographical survey ship. He’s been a member of the the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520 for 53 years serving as Sgt. At Arms Vice Commander, and was awarded an Honorary Life membership.

This will be the 17th biannual ceremony since 2013. Over 45 local veterans have been honored through the initiative.