Albany Jewish Community Center evacuated over bomb threat

(WIVB)- Eighteen Jewish centers across the state received bomb threats Sunday. People evacuated a Jewish center in Albany after officials say it received an anonymous email.

Governor Cuomo says Sunday’s threat is just one of more than three-dozen anti-semitic incidents in recent months.

“So it’s a virus all across this nation. People are worried about the coronavirus, which we’re watching in this state – there’s also a virus of hate, and it’s spreading and it’s spreading quickly, Cuomo said.



There were no threats made against Jewish centers here in Western New York, but State Police tell us they are increasing patrols in areas where there are temples and synagogues.