Albany Times Union: FBI investigating Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes

(WIVB)– The Times Union in Albany is reporting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office and FBI in Brooklyn.

According to the Times Union, the probe involves how the task force handled nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the pandemic. The outlet says the U.S. attorney’s office investigation is in its early stages and is focusing on the actions of senior task force members.

Governor Cuomo and his administration have come under fire after a report released by the New York Post detailed a February 10 conference call between New York legislators and the governor’s office. The report lead to allegations the governor’s office withheld information about nursing deaths throughout the pandemic.

“I understand the public had many questions and concerns and the press had many questions about nursing homes primarily, and I understand that they were not answered quickly enough, and they should have been prioritized and those requests prioritized sooner,” the governor said.

These were Governor Cuomo’s first public comments since the release of a partial transcript of a meeting between Cuomo’s top aide and lawmakers. According to the transcript, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to the legislators for delaying in releasing information they asked for back in August.

“Basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa said, according to the transcript provided by the governor’s office.