1  of  2
Breaking News
All salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. in NY to close Saturday night NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Closings
There are currently 400 active closings. Click for more details.

All salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. in NY to close Saturday night

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
0920 barber_464387

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective Saturday night at 8 p.m., all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, and other personal care services will be closed to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new executive order issued for New York State says this includes nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services.

The order says these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance.

This order will be in effect until further notice.

On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo ordered three-quarters of workers in the state to work elsewhere, such as home. This does not include essential services. As of that day, more than 4,100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss