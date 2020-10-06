All SUNY campus police officers and investigators to undergo routine COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York and the Police Benevolent Association of New York announced an agreement regarding COVID-19 testing for employees.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras ad Police Benevolent Association of New York President and University Police Officers Director Rya Law announced an agreement to conduct free, mandatory testing. This testing opportunity will be available to all PBA of New York State employees at SUNY operated colleges, universities and hospitals.

According to SUNY, the new agreement will require these campuses to conduct testing of University Police Officers, University Police Officer II, University Police Investigators and University Police Investigators II; all required to report to work duties in-person.

“We all share a common duty to do everything we can to fight back against this global pandemic,” stated PBANYS PResident and University Police Officers Director Law. “Our University Police are on the front lines of the response and the free pooled surveillance testing is a valuable tool to keep our members and their families safe. We are New York Tough.”

“SUNY has the capacity to test 120,000 people a week due to the resources available at SUNY’s Upstate Medical University, and today’s agreement with PBANYS is another statement with our union leaders that the employees and professionals they represent are included in our approach to containing this virus,” said Chancellor Malatras. “It’s easy, we can conduct these tests regularly, and at no cost to anyone within our SUNY family, including our non-union employees, truly anyone we need on our campuses in order to keep open.”

This agreement between SUNY and PBANY follows agreements with SUNY’s largest unions with additional expansion of pooled surveillance testing to non-union management confidential employees.

According to SUNY, the new agreement is effective immediately and will continue through December 31, 2020.