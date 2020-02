SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, a father and son from Amherst ended up falling in freezing water out in Sodus Point.

According to State police, Jason and Fisher Brudz went through the ice on Briscoe Cove, but luckily, a rescue team was able to bring them to shore.

Both were taken to hospitals in Wayne County, where they were treated.