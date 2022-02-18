An inside look at WGY Mornings with Doug Goudie

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of NEWS10’s continuing coverage of WGY’s centennial this week, we’re getting an inside look at the historic station’s morning show and its host. You hear him on the radio during your daily morning commute, now meet the person behind the voice: Doug Goudie.

Goudie joined WGY last year on January 7. He has a background in radio in Boston, and says joining the historic station was a huge honor. He says listeners can expect nothing but 100 percent Doug.

“Here’s what my wife would tell you, he comes on strong, he is loud but I am a teddy bear who doesn’t want any problem, generally. I just want people to know what’s real, what’s true what is happening and don’t be naive to this stuff,” said Goudie.

On Friday morning, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson got the chance to join the WGY airwaves with Goudie while also being live on NEWS10 ABC:

WGY Mornings with Doug Goudie airs weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.