Another 27 businesses cited by the State Liquor Authority for violations

Around New York State

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will continue cracking down on bars that violate covid restrictions.

Cuomo announce today another 27 businesses were cited last night.

He says this is a problem mostly affecting downstate.

The governor admits he understands the plight businesses have gone through, but this is about enforcing the law.

“We also have to protect public health and we accomplish nothing if we have to roll back these rules and regulations on bars and restaurants,” Cuomo said during a conference call Monday.

Governor Cuomo added that groups representing bar and restaurant owners are backing his crackdown.

Cuomo is also calling on local governments to do more to step up enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss