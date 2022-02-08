Another ‘Ghost Gun’ seized in Utica, 3 men charged

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reported that several men from Utica were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a ‘ghost gun’ and resisting arrest on February 7th.

Around 8:45 pm on Monday, officers with UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit and deputies with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a vehicle stop near Hart and Tracy Street in Utica. Inside the vehicle was the driver 25-year-old Richard Gibbs, 26-year-old Lawrence Napper, and 30-year-old Ruben Adorno, all from Utica.

While police were speaking with the men, it was learned that driver Richard Gibbs did not have a valid NYS driver’s license and an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia were seen inside the vehicle. Officers then attempted to speak with Gibbs outside of the vehicle, but he resisted, and a brief fight occurred. He was ultimately taken into custody without any injury.

A thorough search of the vehicle was then conducted and a loaded 9mm self-manufactured “ghost gun” was found. All three men were arrested and taken to the Utica Police Department.

Richard Gibbs age 25 of Utica was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration

NYSV&TL violations

Ruben Adorno age 30 of Utica was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

NYSV&TL violation

Lawrence Napper age 26 of Utica was charged with the following: