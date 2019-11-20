Another New Yorker dies due to vaping-related illness

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2014, file photo, a man exhales vapor as he demonstrates the use of his electronic cigarette in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another New Yorker has died as the result of a vaping-related illness.

The victim was a man in his 30s from Manhattan. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, he had a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Cuomo said “If you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”