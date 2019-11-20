Another New Yorker dies due to vaping-related illness

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another New Yorker has died as the result of a vaping-related illness.
The victim was a man in his 30s from Manhattan. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, he had a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vaping products.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, Cuomo said “If you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”
“We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now. President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes – despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults – and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans. This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.”Gov. Andrew Cuomo