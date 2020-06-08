Anti-chokehold bill passes New York State Assembly

(WIVB)–The New York State Assembly today passed a bill banning police departments statewide from using chokeholds.

The bill is named the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Bill after the man who died in 2014 after a New York Police Deparment officer put him in a chokehold while arresting him.

According to Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, the bill passed with an overwhelming majority. But he says this ban doesn’t apply in self-defense situations where an officer needs to subdue an “out of control” person.

This bill is part of a larger police reform package in the assembly.

It will now make its way to the state senate where lawmakers will vote on it.