ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 antivirals just got easier to access in New York. With a new service from the telehealth platform Dr. B, COVID patients can conveniently get prescribed the drugs online. The regular price for the service is $15, though it’s free for low-income New Yorkers.

While Paxlovid and molnupiravir (Lagevrio) have been approved since late last year, logistics and costs make it impossible to access them within the critical five-day period after a positive test. For example, in-person doctor’s appointments take time to schedule, and other online options charge significant price markups.

According to a news release from Dr. B, New York is among 41 states where patients now have access to a low-cost, at-home, online doctor consultation with resulting prescriptions sent to any pharmacy. In a telehealth landscape that traditionally sees companies charging more for online services, Dr. B says its service is unique in offering a no-cost option for patients who qualify based on their incomes.

“Every provider has a role to play in making healthcare more equitable,” said Cyrus Massoumi, Founder and CEO of Dr. B, in a written statement. “At Dr. B, we are focused on removing as many barriers as possible so everyone can get the medicines they need at a price they can afford.”

Soon, Dr. B also reportedly plans to offer “visitless prescriptions” for many common medications, from heart health to dermatology and reproductive care.

The New York State Department of Health has not yet responded to NEWS10’s request for comment on the new service.