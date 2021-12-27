As deadline to opt in or out of marijuana sales approaches, News 4 speaks with NYCGPA president

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Municipalities across New York state have decide whether to opt in or opt out of marijuana sales and on-site consumption by this Friday.

If they miss that deadline, they’ll automatically be rolled into the state’s program.

Allan Gandelman, president of New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, joined News 4 Monday to discuss the decision. The full interview can be seen above.

