Asian American activists encouraging NYers to get bystander intervention training

LOWER MANHATTAN (WPIX) — After an uptick in attacks against the Asian community — some where witnesses didn’t do anything to safely intervene or help victims — outreach and bystander safety intervention are taking center stage in trying to prevent further attacks.

New Yorkers are being encouraged to learn more about safe intervention and distraction. Pounding the pavement in New York City one block at a time, Asian Americans putting up posters that read “this is our home too.”

“We were walking around to nearby blocks and businesses to put up posters and signs to show support for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities so those communities know they are welcomed here,” said Carmelyn P. Malalis, New York City’s Human Rights Commissioner.

On Friday, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the recent attacks on Asian Americans in our area a crisis, due in part to the rhetoric from the last administration and mental illness.

“Something is clearly broken here,” said Shea.

Malalis is encouraging New Yorkers to be vigilant and get bystander intervention training, especially after seeing the surveillance video of a 65-year old woman being stomped on near Time Square, where witnesses did nothing to help.

“That was incredibly inconsistent with New York City and who we are,” she said.

According to the NYPD there are more uniformed and undercover officers on the streets .. to help prevent these attacks ..

In the meantime the city is ask you report any bias or hate crimes you see …

