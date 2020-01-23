Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleads not guilty at court appearance for DWI charge

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblyman Brian Kolb pleaded not guilty at a court appearance for DWI charges on Thursday.
“This isn’t old news by now?” Kolb said as he walked into Victor Town Court.
Kolb crashed into his state-owned SUV into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor and blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.
A judge has suspended his license — but Kolb was granted a hardship license for 30 days.
The assemblyman represents all of Ontario County. Motions have been set for March 5.
