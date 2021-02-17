Assemblyman Tague, other Republicans ‘demand’ Academy remove Cuomo’s Emmy

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, included a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C,I-Schoharie) drafted a letter alongside other Republicans to National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences President Adam Sharp. The lawmakers demanded that the Academy remove Gov. Cuomo’s Emmy award following reports that his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted the Cuomo administration made efforts to hide information on nursing home fatalities from the press, public and state Legislature.

Tague believes that the governor created this cover-up to protect his public image and is therefore “undeserving” of an award that celebrates his daily press briefings that “elevated his celebrity” throughout 2020.