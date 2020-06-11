Assemblymember Wallace asking SUNY, private colleges to temporarily suspend SAT requirement

(WIVB)–Assemblymember Monica Wallace is calling on SUNY and private colleges to temporarily suspend the SAT requirement for freshman applicants until at least 2022.

Wallace says she is requesting the change due to concerns that in-person standardized tests will remain scarce throughout the summer and fall due to COVID.

In a letter to the SUNY Chancellor and CICU President, Wallace asked for their campuses to suspend the testing requirements in light of testing seat scarcity and other challenges brought on by current crises.

“No student should be denied access to higher education simply because (s)he was unable to secure a seat to take a standardized test,” Assemblymember Wallace said. “No student should suffer academically because they were unable to adequately prepare for the SAT due to the COVID crisis, economic hardship, or the George Floyd protests.”

She says the crises have a serious impact on the emotional and physical well-being of thousands of students, especially low-income students, who are already underrepresented in colleges and universities.

“Education is supposed to be the great equalizer, not a force that widens the disparities between the haves and the have-nots,” Assemblymember Wallace added.

To read the full letter, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.