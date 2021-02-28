Attorney General James calling for referral from the governor to investigate sexual harassment allegations

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. James said on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 that she will impanel a grand jury to look into the death of Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WIVB)–Attorney General Letitia James wants an official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment.

James says there must be a truly independent investigation to review the allegations against the governor.

“I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary. Given state law, this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office based on State Law (§ 63-8) and must include subpoena power. I urge the governor to make this referral immediately,” James added.

Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to Governor Cuomo, Beth Garvey, says his office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made to be done in a “manner beyond reproach.”

Cuomo’s Office asked Attorney General Letitia James and Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, Janet DiFiore to select an independent lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter.

The governor’s office chose former federal judge Barbara Jones, but Garvey adds they want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics.

Garvey responded to James’ announcement saying, “we will leave all decisions concerning the investigation to be made in the discretion of the independent counsel selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge.”