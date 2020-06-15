Attorney General James making Election Protection hotline available through June 23 election

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WIVB)–New York Attorney General Letitia James is making the Attorney General’s Office Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 23 election and during the state’s early voting period, which ends June 21.

Officials say the hotline will help troubleshoot and resolve a range of voter issues, including voting by absentee ballot due to the pandemic or in person at their polling place.

Voters who experience problems can report issues to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-800-771-7755, online, or by emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

Officials tell News 4 there is also a guide to address FAQs to assist voters.

The line will be open from today until Sunday, June 21, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

