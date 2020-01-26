Autistic boy killed, father and fiance charged with murder

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.(WIVB)–A 40-year-old NYPD Transit Officer and his finance have been charged with killing the officer’s autistic son.

Eight-year-old Thomas Valva was found dead at the couple’s home this week. The father claimed his son fell on the driveway waiting for the school bus.



Police now say Thomas was left in the home’s unheated garage overnight when it was 19 degrees outside. CBS News New York obtained school district reports that show Thomas and his brother came to school hungry and in urine-soaked clothing.