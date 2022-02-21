Average gas price in NY jumps seven cents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas just keeps going up, and right now, the national average is $3.53 per gallon.

New York is even higher, with a seven-cent increase bringing it up to $3.75 per gallon.

Last year’s prices at this time didn’t even break the three-dollar mark. They averaged at $2.63 and $2.69, respectively.

Buffalo’s not too far behind the New York average, at $3.70 per gallon. Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.68 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.70 (up eight cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.76 (up eight cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.75 (up nine cents from last week)

Rome – $3.76 (up six cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.71 (up seven cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.73 (up seven cents from last week)

“Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning,” AAA says. “Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.”