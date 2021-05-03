Average gas price in NY nears $3 per gallon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas went up this week, and a slightly bigger change was seen in New York.
- National average price per gallon: $2.90 (up one cent)
- New York average price per gallon: $2.95 (up three cents)
One year ago, the national average was $1.78, while New York’s was $2.16.
Here are the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.89 (up one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.88 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.90 (up three cents since last week)
- Rochester – $2.91 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.97 (up two cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.89 (up one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.97 (up two cents since last week)
“Gasoline stocks increased in the U.S. last week and oil prices remain up over $60 per barrel,” AAA says. “Prices jumped after OPEC confirmed plans to increase crude production in May.”
