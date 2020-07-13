Average gas price up 1 cent in NY, 2 cents across US

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up again.

This week’s national average is $2.20 per gallon, which is two cents higher than last week. New York’s average went up one cent to $2.26.

Last year at this time, the national average was $2.79 while the state average was $2.89.

Here’s a look at the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.23 (down 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.17 (up two cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.28 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.16 (up one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

