Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Average gas price up 1 cent in NY, 2 cents across US

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and New York averages for the price of gas are up again.

This week’s national average is $2.20 per gallon, which is two cents higher than last week. New York’s average went up one cent to $2.26.

Last year at this time, the national average was $2.79 while the state average was $2.89.

Here’s a look at the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.23 (down 2 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.19 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.17 (up two cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.21 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.28 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.16 (up one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss