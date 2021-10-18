Average gas prices in US, NY jump up again

(Getty images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average prices of gas keep moving upward.

  • U.S. average: $3.33/gallon (up six cents)
  • NYS average: $3.43/gallon (up eight cents)

One year ago, the U.S. average was $2.17, while New York’s was $2.25.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.38 (up five cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.36 (up five cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.43 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.42 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.44 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.39 (up six cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.42 (up eight cents since last week)

“High crude prices (above $80 per barrel) remain the main culprit for rising pump prices,” AAA says. “As crude prices remain elevated, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

