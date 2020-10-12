Average price of gas across US stays flat for 2 weeks; prices drop in Buffalo, Batavia

Around New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas has remained flat for two weeks — sitting at $2.19 per gallon.

Looking at New York, the average price is one cent lower than last week’s, at $2.25.

One year ago, the national average was $2.64 and the state average was $2.71.

Here are the averages across different cities in upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $2.20 (down one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.22 (down one cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.19 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.24 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.31 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.19 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss