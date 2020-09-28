Average price of gas goes up across US, but down in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas is up one cent, at $2.19.

This is still significantly lower than the price from one year ago — $2.65.

On the contrary, New York’s average gas price dropped week-to-week, but not by much. The current average is $2.26 — a drop of one cent.

One year ago, New York’s average was $2.74.

Here are the localized averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.20 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.25 (no change since last week)

Rome – $2.32 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.19 (down two cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.32 (up one cent since last week)

“With low pump prices and fall colors beginning to show, many travelers will be tempted to take fall getaways to enjoy the foliage,” AAA says.

Based on current requests for TripTiks and state park information, AAA says it expects fall getaways to be very popular this year.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.